Crests aside, more rain means more worries for river towns

The Mississippi River has crested at many of the hardest-hit towns, but with more heavy rain expected over the next several days, the latest round of spring flooding may be far from finished.

The river was starting to decline at Davenport, Iowa, after eclipsing the 1993 record, but downtown remained underwater. It will likely be days before it dries out.

The Mississippi crested a few feet shy of 1993 levels at several other places in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. Crests further to the south in towns like Cape Girardeau, Missouri, aren't expected until the middle of next week.

Other rivers in the Midwest also are seeing significant flooding. The floods are blamed on four deaths, three in Missouri and one in Indiana.