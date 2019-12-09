Cresco man accused of cyber, in-person stalking of Minnesota victim

A Howard County man is now facing multiple charges after allegedly harassing a person in Minnesota both online and in-person, according to federal prosecutors.

Michael Shawn McGuire, 56, of Cresco, was charged with two counts of interstate stalking and one count of cyberstalking in federal court for the Northern District of Iowa.

According to prosecutors, on two separate occasions, McGuire allegedly traveled to Minnesota in order to harass a victim which caused that person emotional distress. The incidents occurred on August 25, 2018, and May 25, 2019, according to an indictment.

Prosecutors presented evidence in a hearing that they said were signs placed in the yard of the residence of the victim by McGuire that contained sexually-explicit messages as well as the victim's personal contact information. He also allegedly sent partially-nude photos of the victim to their some of their family members, friends, or other persons.

Prosecutors also allege that McGuire harassed the victim via Facebook on or around September 10 and September 20, 2018. He allegedly sent the partially-nude photos to the victim's friends on the social media site using multiple profiles.

The charges that McGuire faces carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and a $750,000 fine. He would also be subject to three years of supervised release.

McGuire is being held at the Linn County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 3, 2020.