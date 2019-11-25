Crescent Community Health Center moves to accommodate growing patient base

Lois Denlinger and Joseph Lewis workout side by side at least once a week.

Crescent Community Health Center moved into a new building at 1690 Elm St. in Dubuque. Photo: Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 (Allison Wong/KCRG)

"Alright Lois, I'm at six miles," Joseph joked from a nearby elliptical.

While their workouts are the same, the gym is new. Lois and Joseph are in the wellness center inside of Crescent Community Health Center's new building. The former center, located at 1789 Elm St., was only one floor and didn't have space for a gym. The new, 20,000 square-foot center includes a gym and kitchen, as well as expanded medical and dental space.

As a patient and a member of the Crescent Patient Advisory Board, Joseph understands the impact this new space will have.

"Over here we have two floors, we have more conference space here, so I think that we will be able to service the community," he said.

Gary Collins, Crescent CEO, said that's the goal.

"We have room to grow, room to expand, and also plenty of room to handle our current patient base," Collins said.

In 2018, Crescent had nearly 19,000 clinic visits, serving nearly 6,400 patients. Collins said they expect those numbers to grow.

"We do anticipate to grow our patient base, our number of visits by about 15 percent over the next year. And then by 2021, we plan to be around 8,000 patients up from the current 6,400 approximately," Collins said.

The new center has 15 medical examination rooms and 12 dental operatories. Collins said this extra space is needed, especially for dental.

"Next year, our budget will include more dental visits than medical visits, there's that much demand for dental," Collins said.

With medical, dental, the fitness center, and a pharmacy coming soon, Collins said Crescent will be a one-stop-shop for its patients.

"Think of this campus as a holistic approach to healthcare, having everything under one roof," Collins said.

Monday was only the first day in the new building, but Lois and Joseph are looking forward to many more workouts in this new center.

"I love it," Lois said.

"It's like a beacon of light," Joseph said.