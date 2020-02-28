Cremains stolen in Grundy County found in Cedar Falls, sheriff's office says

A wooden box holding the cremains of an eastern Iowa father, stolen during a burglary, has been found.

The box was stolen on Feb. 15 from a home in Dike, according to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a jogger found the box Friday morning in a median near Grand Boulevard and Park Drive, in Cedar Falls. Cedar Falls police handed the box over to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office for processing.

Anyone who may have seen what happened or has video of the incident is asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, the remains belong to Daniel Evanson. He was 65-year-old when he died on Feb. 6. His sister posted to Facebook, asking for the box to be returned.

Click or tap here to read the full story from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.