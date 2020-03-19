Crash closes Highway 13, U.S. Highway 52 in Clayton County

Troopers are on the scene of a crash at Highway 13 and Highway 52 in Clayton County. (Iowa State Patrol)
Updated: Thu 11:28 AM, Mar 19, 2020

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said authorities are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 52 and Iowa Highway 13. That's near Farmersburg.

Authorities said the crash involves hazardous materials. Linn County's Hazmat team was headed to the scene to help.

Traffic is being detoured to Golden Avenue, 182nd Street and 190th Street. The road will be closed for some time.

There are no evacuations in place.

There was no word on injuries.

 