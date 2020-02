A truck driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Grundy County.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened about 5:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20, one mile west of Wellsburg. The patrol says one semi driven by 49-year-old Darin Kruse of Lone Rock rear-ended another semi.

An air ambulance flew Kruse to a Waterloo hospital. The other semi driver was not injured.