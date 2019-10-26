Crash on dangerous stretch of road injures teen

A Friday evening crash on a road that has seen numerous crashes in the last few years injured a 19 year old woman.

Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies say at 6:56 p.m., an SUV was stopped at the intersection of Highway 151 and Prairie Drive in Fairfax waiting to turn left. The driver of a Chevy Impala didn't see that the SUV was stopped and struck that vehicle from behind.

The 19-year-old driver of the Impala went to the hospital with minor injuries. The other driver was not injured. Both drivers were the only occupants in their vehicles and they were both wearing seatbelts. The crash slowed traffic in the area for 30 minutes on Friday.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the Impala's driver will receive a citation for failure to stop for the vehicle in traffic.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning to make changes to Highway 151 in Fairfax, including adding a T intersection where Prairie Avenue meets Highway 151. In August, the DOT told TV9, there has been 82 crashes in the last five years along Highway 151 in the Fairfax area. It said 25 of them were due to following too closely.

