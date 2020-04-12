Crash near Kirkwood Community College's recreation center injures one

A crash on the campus of Kirkwood Community College sent one person to the hospital on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:26 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020, Cedar Rapids Police received a report of a crash near the Michael J Gould Recreation Center on the school's campus. Officers discovered that a single vehicle had crashed into a concrete wall around a transformer.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old male, had to be freed by emergency personnel and was taken to UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. His injuries were described by police as serious.

The vehicle sustained damage to its front end in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.