Crash leaves van on its roof on First Avenue in Cedar Rapids, minor injuries reported

A single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night caused minor injuries to some of the vehicle's occupants, according to law enforcement.

Near or before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, a van hit a utility pole along First Avenue in Cedar Rapids, according to Cedar Rapids Police. This occurred near the intersection with 19th Street SE.

Police said there were minor injuries associated with the crash, but did not specify how many or the nature of the injuries. Firefighters were seen attempting to extricate an occupant of the vehicle just after 8 o'clock.

An Alliant Energy crew was at the scene of the accident.