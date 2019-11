A crash involving two semis and a third vehicle prompted a closure on I-74/I-218 Monday morning near the Quad Cities International Airport.

According to WQAD, the crash happened around 11 a.m.

Authorities said the eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was rerouted to Hwy. 6 or I-80.

Traffic started moving again around 12 p.m.

WQAD reports a medical helicopter arrived at the scene. There were no other details on injuries.