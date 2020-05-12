At least one seriously injured after crash closes Collins Road near Interstate 380

A serious crash that involves several vehicles closed a major road on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

At around 4:27, the Cedar Rapids Police department received a report of the crash. Several minutes later, the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that Iowa Highway 100, locally known as Collins Road NE, had been blocked in its eastbound lanes by a crash.

Westbound traffic was being rerouted by Cedar Rapids Police and the Iowa DOT at Council Street NE, but those lanes were reopened just before 6 o'clock. Eastbound traffic is rerouted at Center Point Road NE with traffic being forced to exit at the Interstate 380 ramp.

Police said that there was at least one injury that they described as serious.

Traffic cameras from the Iowa DOT showed multiple vehicles involved, described as four to five by a KCRG-TV9 producer. At least one vehicle sustained heavy damage ended up in the grass along the south side of the roadway.

A Lifeguard air ambulance was on the scene just after 5 o'clock along with two other ambulances to help transport potential injuries. One vehicle required extrication, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.