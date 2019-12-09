Crash involving up to 50 cars shuts down I-80 near Des Moines, Altoona

Iowa State Patrol said a crash involving up to 50 cars has closed I-80 between Altoona and Des Moines.

(KCCI)

KCCI reports it happened just before 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes east of the East Mixmaster between Exit 141 and Exit 137A.

At least one person had serious injuries, KCCI reported.

The roadway closed so crews could clean up the mess involving semi-trucks and passenger vehicles.

The snowstorm prompted winter weather advisories and snow squall warnings throughout the state Monday.