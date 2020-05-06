Crash in Fayette County injures one, totals both vehicles

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says a man was injured and two vehicles are a total loss after an accident at the intersection of Klock Road and Highway 150 on May 5.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. when Steven Lee Johanningmeier, 33, from Elgin, was driving his 2012 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway 150. Officials say he failed to see the semi turning left onto Klock road.

The semi was driven by John Kevin Frey, 67, from Fayette. Both vehicles are considered a total loss. Frey was not injured in the accident, but Johanningmeier was taken to Palmer Hospital in West Union for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the accident remains under investigation and charges are pending.