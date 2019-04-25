Crash closes WB I-80 near Tiffin

An overnight crash has closed westbound I-80 at I-380 near Tiffin, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Authorities have not released many details, but they confirmed AirCare was called to the scene near the Tiffin exit. There were no other details on injuries.

Officials did not confirm how many vehicles were involved.

A caller and viewer submitted pictured indicated multiple vehicles were involved.

Drivers are being forced to take I-380 north to Hwy. 30 to Marshalltown, then take Hwy. 330 to Des Moines.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes in.