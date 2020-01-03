Crash closes Highway 30 near Linn-Cedar county line

Authorities in Cedar and Linn counties confirm a crash has closed Highway 30 east of Lisbon Friday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said it was a head-on crash with entrapment, and a medical helicopter was on the way. There were no details on injuries.

Viewers tell KCRG-TV9 the road is closed in both directions in the area where the highway turns into two lanes. They said at least two ambulances were on scene.

DOT confirmed both lanes were closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with TV9 as more details become available.