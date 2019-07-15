Crash involving motorcycle closes Highway 151 in Fairfax

Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office
Updated: Mon 8:23 AM, Jul 15, 2019

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff's Office said a crash has closed Highway 151 in Fairfax.

Authorities did not provide any other details but said traffic is being rerouted to East Cemetery Road and 80th Street.

A Twitter post said the crash involved a motorcycle.

No other details were released.

TV9 has a crew headed to the scene.

 