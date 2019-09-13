I-80 crash near Coralville causes traffic backups in Johnson County

The Iowa Department of Transportation said a crash near the Interstate 80/Interstate 380 interchange in Johnson County caused traffic headaches for many drivers Friday afternoon.

I-380 and I-80 in Johnson County on Friday, September 13, 2019. (COURTESY IOWA DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION)

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-80 east just west of the Coral Ridge Mall exit. The crash closed the eastbound lanes from the I-380 interchange to Coral Ridge Avenue for several hours.

Traffic was rerouted around the area causing delays and backups on many nearby roads and highways.

The interstate was reopened to traffic by 7 p.m. No other information about the crash has been released.