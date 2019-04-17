Semi pulling anhydrous ammonia crashes on Hwy. 20 near Farley

The westbound lanes of Highway 20 near Farley in Dubuque County are still closed following a crash.

It happened around 8:30 this morning. It involved a pickup truck and a semi pulling a tank full of anhydrous ammonia.

Authorities told KCRG-TV9 there were concerns the gas was leaking from the tank, so authorities shut down the road and briefly detoured traffic away from the area.

Crews then shut down the westbound lanes between Epworth and Farley while they cleared the scene.

Authorities could not confirm if anyone was hurt.