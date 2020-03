One person went to the hospital following a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 in the northbound lanes near Diagonal Drive SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department. They said multiple cars were involved.

There were no details on the severity of injuries.

Authorities are working to clear the scene which is causing a major back up. They are diverting traffic the best they can and are asking drivers to avoid the area.