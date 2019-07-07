Crash between vehicle, motorcycle south of Marion injures one

A crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle in rural Linn County resulted in an injury, officials said Sunday.

At around 9:46 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, emergency responders were called to a report of an accident causing injury near the corner of Lakeside Road and Squaw Ridge Road. Authorities discovered a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Sheriff's office officials said that a vehicle driven by Dalton Connolly, 21, of Marion, had stopped at the corner while driving on Squaw Ridge Road. He allegedly did not yield to oncoming traffic while attempting a left turn onto Lakeside Road, when a motorcycle operated by Dana Land, 57, of Cedar Rapids, collided with the vehicle.

Land was taken to St. Luke's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time. Iowa law does not require motorcycle operators to wear a helmet.

Connolly was cited for failure to yield upon left turn.

Linn County Sheriff's Department officials are still investigating the incident.