Crash between car and semi in Fayette County kills one, injures one

A two-vehicle crash between a semitractor-trailer and a car in Fayette County caused one fatality, authorities said Wednesday night.

At around 1:46 p.m. on July 31, the Iowa State Patrol responded to the report of an accident near the intersection of Iowa Highway 3 and W Avenue west of Oelwein.

Authorities believe that a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Melody Hewitt, 19, of Oelwein, attempted to enter the intersection without yielding from W Avenue. Upon doing so, it was hit by the semi driven by Charles Meyers, 66, of Edgewood.

Meyers was killed in the accident. Hewitt sustained injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Oelwein by ambulance. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.