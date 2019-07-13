Crash between vehicle & motorcycle in Linn County injuries one

Linn Country Sheriff's Office responded to a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle near Highway 151 and Springville Road Saturday evening.

(Source: MGN)

After they arrived, they discovered that a truck had collided with a motorcycle at the intersection.

45-year-old Brian Chad Hughes, from Robins, Iowa, was driving the truck when he allegedly failed to yield entering the highway and pulled into the motorcycle's path.

The motorcyclist, 46-year-old Thomas Edward Roberts, tried to avoid the truck hitting him and then lost control of the motorcycle. Roberts was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Hughes was cited for failing to yield while entering the highway.