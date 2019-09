At least 2,000 people in Cedar Rapids were without power following a crash.

Police said the crash involved a single-vehicle at F Avenue and 16th Street NE Friday morning.

A viewer told TV9 the vehicle hit an electrical pole.

No one was seriously hurt, according to police.

Alliant's outage map showed at least 2,000 were without power. Crews hoped to have the power back on by 11 a.m. The map showed the power outage started around 8:45 a.m.