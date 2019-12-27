Bars craft a strategy to host and watch the Holiday Bowl

Much like crafting a winning bowl game strategy, it takes time to craft a strategy to watch or even host a bowl game.

Crafting a strategy to host and watch the Holiday Bowl

Vine Tavern in Iowa City was packed on Friday with people eager to watch the Hawkeyes take on the USC Trojans in the Holiday Bowl.

“The Hawkeye faithful’s are going to be out in crowds all over the city,” said Thomas O’Shea of Coralville.

O’Shea and his friends secured their seats to watch the game three hours early.

“I didn’t know what kind of crowds to expect,” he said. “Plus, we wanted to enjoy happy hour and play cards with friends.”

Others decided to take a little more risk.

“We have about 18 people in our party,” said Ted Schmidt of Iowa City.

Schmidt said he wasn’t too worried about not getting a seat despite having the large group because he has watched a lot of bowl games at the establishment.

“I’m expecting the Hawkeyes to do well,” he said. “It’s always good to finish the season with a bowl win.”

Managers of Vine Tavern had to staff up in order to handle a large number of people.

“The Hawkeyes are the lifeblood of this town,” said General Manager Richard Dixon. “Establishments like this wouldn’t be here without them; this whole town wouldn’t be here without the University of Iowa.”

Having worked a number of Iowa bowl games in the past, Dixon said the number of people really depends on how the Hawkeyes have done over the season.

“If it’s the Orange Bowl or a bigger bow, usually the number is a little higher, but any bowl game is definitely going to up the numbers,” he said.

