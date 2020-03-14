Courts in Nebraska, Iowa set plans amid virus pandemic

Federal courts in Nebraska are nixing all jury trials and grand juries for the rest of the month in a move to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, state courts in Iowa and Nebraska are taking some precautions.

An order from Nebraska's Supreme Court chief justice says those at elevated risk of transmitting COVID-19 are barred from attending trials. I

n Iowa, state courts may conduct meetings and hearings remotely. For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some people, it can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia.