Court records shedding new light on Bagley disappearance

Court records are shedding further light on the disappearance of Chris Bagley. The Walker man was reported missing by his family on December 14th of last year.

Bagley's body was found in early March buried outside a home on Soutter Avenue southeast in Cedar Rapids.

Bagley was known to be involved in the illicit drug trade and was murdered. No one however has been charged in connection with his death. Nevertheless, court records are showing there are those under the microscope as authorities continue to investigate.

The I9 investigative team has learned a Shellsburg man has been arrested on drug charges who had ties to another man named in the original warrant used to find the body of Chris Bagley.

I9 has also found out that ten days after Bagley's body was discovered in Cedar Rapids a warrant was issued to gain access to the cell phone of a Central City woman named Corissa Marti.

Marti, the warrant says was one of the last people to see Bagley alive. It explains the last place they spoke was in a trailer, in mid-December, with another man present named Paul Hoff.

Hoff allegedly helped Bagley at one point in time rob another man named Andrew Shaw who reportedly sold drugs to Bagley. Both Hoff and Shaw are currently in the custody of law enforcement on weapons charges for separate cases.

Marti is out on bond but was charged with possession of methamphetamine to which she has plead not guilty to.

It also turns out a man Andrew Shaw paid rent for, in exchange for his assistance in helping Shaw make drugs, has also been arrested himself on drug charges.

Ryan Gebhart of Shellsburg is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Gebhart was arrested after federal agents searched properties Shaw allegedly made drugs in.

Gebhart reportedly had "similar" drug devices in his residence to those found during searches involving Shaw.

Marti was scheduled to have a case management conference Wednesday at the Linn County Courthouse but it has been postponed until May.

A federal status hearing for Paul Hoff that was scheduled for Thursday has now been moved to June 13.