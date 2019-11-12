Court overturns firing of Cedar Rapids teacher for use of black baby doll

A district court overturned the firing of a Cedar Rapids teacher for her use of a black baby doll in her classroom.

The Cedar Rapids School Board fired Tammy Ryan in August 2018. At the time, the board said Ryan used an "African-American baby doll" in her classroom in an offensive manner, was a poor and ineffective role model, displayed unprofessional conduct and used inappropriate instructional methods and techniques.

In a court ruling filed October 31, a judge threw out Ryan's firing. It found Ryan did not intend to offend anyone and because of that, the district did not have just cause to fire her for the single incident.

"Upholding the termination of Ms. Ryan’s teaching contract would be fundamentally unfair and penalize her for a single oversight, ending a career which the evidence shows has been largely dedicated to repairing racial inequities for a single instance of insensitivity," the court wrote in its ruling.

In the ruling, the court says Ryan kept the black baby doll among other toys Ryan made available for kids in her class. Ryan's students began moving the doll around the classroom in a game similar to "Elf on a Shelf". In April 2018, one student tied a ribbon around the baby's chest and hung it from the ceiling. Ryan was out of the classroom at the time but did not move it when she came back in and saw it - later noting she did not understand the racial implications of a hanging black doll.

Another student took a picture of the baby and posted it on social media in a way that made it look like the ribbon was around its neck, according to court documents.

The rumors on social media touched off anger among students and some staff and Ryan was placed on leave as the district investigated. The district ultimately decided to fire Ryan, noting the extreme nature of the incident and loss of trust of students.

At the time, the Board said Ryan showed no previous racist attitudes or intent but that her lack of intent did not matter in their decision.

But the district court ruled the intent did matter, saying the single incident where Ryan did not intend to offend was not a "just cause" for her firing.