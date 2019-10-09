Court documents show former football coach threatened to kill referee during game

Court documents show a former Des Moines-area football coach threatened to kill a game official who allegedly missed a call during a recent game.

Jason Storm, 44, was booked just after 4:20 a.m. Wednesday on a 1st-degree harassment charge, according to the Polk County Jail website. (Courtesy image)

Jason Storm, 44, a former assistant football coach at Lincoln High School, turned himself into the Polk County Jail Wednesday on a harassment charge.

An arresting document shows Storm threatened the head official during Friday's game against Dowling High School, saying he was going to “F------ kill him” due to a ‘no-call’ on a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Lincoln quarterback during the game against Dowling Catholic.

The quarterback is Storm's son.

The court documents say Storm had to be restrained by other members of the coaching staff before being escorted out of the stadium.

Storm apologized for his actions.

Des Moines School District officials said the referee should have made the call.