Court denies request to change release conditions for Iowa City man accused of killing wife

The Johnson County attorney's office is resisting a bail reduction request from an Iowa City man who's accused of killing his wife.

Browning's attorneys are asking the court to reduce his $5 million dollar bail, claiming it's excessive and unnecessary. They also argued that he is not a danger to the community nor a flight risk.

The county attorney's office disagrees. Browning remains in the Johnson County Jail. His trial is scheduled for March 10th.

67-year-old Roy Browning Junior faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 65-year-old JoEllen Browning on April 5th. Investigators say he stabbed his wife of 43 years to death as she was learning about his financial problems.