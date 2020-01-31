Court decision apparently opens private lakes to public use

The Iowa Supreme Court says a central Iowa recreational lake which owners tout as the state's largest private lake isn't really private.

The decision came Friday in the case of Jeffrey Alan Meyers who was arrested by Iowa Department of Natural Resources officers for boating while intoxicated on Lake Panorama in July 2018. Meyers claimed the DNR officers had no jurisdiction on the private lake where he owns property.

The supreme court disagreed saying Lake Panorama isn't privately owned because it's connected to a public river. A lawyer says the ruling could affect all privately developed lakes on public rivers.