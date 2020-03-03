Court considers whether men-only military draft is constitutional

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015 file photo, U.S. Army Capt. Kristen Griest, left, of Orange, Conn., stands in formation during an Army Ranger School graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, Ga. In arguments to be heard on a college campus, federal appeals court judges on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, will consider whether the military's all-male draft system is constitutional. A Texas-based federal judge ruled last year that it is not, ruling in a lawsuit brought by the National Coalition for Men. The government appealed, leading to Tuesday's hearing before a three judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal appeals court judges in New Orleans have questioned whether they can rule that the United States' men-only military draft registration is unconstitutional.

Members of a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel noted a 1981 Supreme Court ruling upholding male-only draft registration. A men's rights organization argued Tuesday before the three-judge panel that the circumstances on which that ruling was based changed drastically in 2015 when women were allowed combat roles.

The appeals court panel is considering whether to uphold a lower court ruling that said excluding women from draft registration is unconstitutional.  

 