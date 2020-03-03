Court considers whether men-only military draft is constitutional

Federal appeals court judges in New Orleans have questioned whether they can rule that the United States' men-only military draft registration is unconstitutional.

Members of a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel noted a 1981 Supreme Court ruling upholding male-only draft registration. A men's rights organization argued Tuesday before the three-judge panel that the circumstances on which that ruling was based changed drastically in 2015 when women were allowed combat roles.

The appeals court panel is considering whether to uphold a lower court ruling that said excluding women from draft registration is unconstitutional.