County party leaders ‘disappointed’ in delay of caucus results, being blamed in part for it

Monday’s Democratic caucuses were the culmination of months of hard work for thousands of volunteers around Iowa.

A sign promising results would be posted "soon" is displayed in the Iowa Caucuses Media Filing Center in Des Moines on Feb. 3, 2020. (MARLON HALL/KCRG)

"We probably had way over 100 people helping,” Buchanan County Democratic Center Committee Chair Dan Callahan said of the number of volunteers across his county's 15 precincts.

Callahan and his counterpart in Benton County, Rosemary Schwartz, both said, for the most part, everything went smoothly Monday night.

“People had a really good time. People were happy that they participated,” Schwartz said. “We had a number of new people that went that never came before.”

"People left with a smile — all except the people that had to wait and make the phone call,” Callahan said.

That's when both chairs say bigger problems started popping up when they had to phone in results.

“One of our precincts waited about 75 minutes, gave up and then tried again about 1 or 1:30 in the morning and finally got through,” Callahan said, noting that the few precinct chairs in Buchanan County who used the Iowa Democratic Party’s app to report results did not have problems, an experience echoed by Schwartz.

Since Monday, it took nearly three days for the Iowa Democratic Party to report the results from 100% of precincts, which show a narrow victory by just two-state delegate equivalents for Pete Buttigieg over Bernie Sanders.

While the Iowa Democratic Party has faced scrutiny for the delay, Schwartz feels like she and other county party leaders and volunteers have been unfairly blamed as well.

“Definitely,” she said. "Our efforts have been lost in the process and what it really takes."

Callahan said he believes that if anyone is blaming the county parties, it's a misunderstanding.

“Most of the people saying those sorts of things are the national media and some of the international media, and they're not really reaching out to our level a whole lot yet,” he said.

While Schwartz said she's disappointed, it's not at the Iowa Democratic Party or Chair Troy Price, who has taken heat for the delay.

“I know Troy personally, and I know that he simply — it breaks his heart. I know that” she said.

But Callahan doesn't share that exact viewpoint.

“Well, the leader takes the blame. When things go right, he gets the praise, and when things go wrong, he takes the blame, and I'm glad to see him doing that,” Callahan said, adding that any calls for Price to resign right now are “premature.”

Both Schwartz and Callahan attribute the efficiency of the night at their county's precincts to how much training they did ahead of time, saying that while they anticipate changes to improve the 2024 caucuses, having that much preparation for precinct chairs, secretaries and volunteers will remain the same.