Linn County now has 215 cases of COVID-19. About 40% of those are linked to Heritage Specialty Care, a long term care facility on Cedar Rapids Southwest side.

County Public Health Officials discuss outbreak in long term care facility

On March 24th the facility learned two direct care employees tested positive for COVID-19. The facility is home to more than 100 residents. Within two and a half weeks more than half of those residents would test positive along with 30 employees.

“This is a very trying time for Heritage,” said Heather Meador, Linn County Public Health Clinical Supervisor. “These are individuals that care very much about the residents and the staff. We are working with them to try and protect everyone that is associated with that facility.”

If the facility were a county in Iowa, it would be tied for the fourth most cases in the state. It’s in Linn County, which has the most cases in the state. Linn County also has the most deaths. Vicki Snarzyk was 61 when she died on April 1st. Linn County Public Health won’t confirm if any other coronavirus deaths are related to Heritage.

