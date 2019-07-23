Fair officials doing their part to stop the spread of disease among animals

State veterinarian announced animals will be inspected seven days before the State Fair to prevent African Swine Flu from being spread, and local county fairs are doing their best to keep the disease from spreading.

A pig lays in a pen at the Johnson County Fair on July 23, 2019 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Johnson County Iowa State University Extension Youth Coordinator Kate Yonder said they have had a veterinarian look at every animal after they arrived and every pig was inspected as they came off the trailer.

“We also have an on-call vet,” Yonder said. “If something were to come up we would be able to call him. Also, he is on-site a few times a day.”

Yonder said if one of the animals did show signs of being sick they would send them home, but that has not happened yet.