County Democratic leaders concerned about overcrowding at caucus sites

The Iowa Democratic Party says it’s prepared to handle a turnout 50% higher than the record-setting attendance from 2008.

Johnson County Democratic leaders anticipate 2,000 people will caucus between two precincts at City High School on Feb. 3, 2020. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

But projected numbers like that put the burden on local party members, who have had to figure out where to put so many people.

Both the Linn and Johnson County Democratic parties started nearly a year ago to look for places that are ADA accessible and can accommodate large crowds.

Despite months of work, overcrowding is a serious concern in some eastern Iowa precincts just days before caucus night.

"We had 19,500 total [people caucus] four years ago,” said Johnson County Democratic party Caucus Organizer John Deeth. “We're expecting between 22,000 and 25,000, which is — every step, every person above 19,500, that's a new record."

While Deeth said he’s confident that about 55 of Johnson County’s 57 precincts are in “the best possible location,” he won’t know until Monday night if those spaces will be big enough to handle potentially record-breaking-sized crowds.

"There's places where we're very concerned,” he said.

Deeth pointed to sites like Southeast Junior High School and City High School as those that could be among the most packed Monday.

City High will host two precincts, one in the auditorium and one in the cafeteria, and Deeth expects them both to rank among the top three- or four-highest-attended precincts.

"I'm expecting 2,000 people at City High,” he said.

Deeth said City High will also be one of a handful of caucus locations where the biggest issue won’t be the amount space inside, but the limited number of parking spots outside.

"Carpool if you can. Walk if you can,” he said. “Iowa City Transit has added extra shuttle routes, particularly in the south part of town, to some of our caucus sites that are further out toward the edge of town."

Linn County Democratic Party Chair Bret Nilles also said parking could be a problem at his county’s precincts.

One of the most crowded sites in Cedar Rapids is expected to be at the Veterans Memorial Building, home to two precincts and adjacent to limited downtown street parking.

"I’m anticipating 500 to 600 people showing up at those locations,” Nilles said, also naming Erskine Elementary School as another precinct that’s expected to host a large turnout.

He said the Linn County Democrats were creative in their search for enough large spaces on Caucus Night.

“We were considering skating rinks, roller-skating rinks,” Nilles said. “We were looking at indoor go-kart places, and so we were trying to stretch our boundaries in terms of what we could find.”

While finding enough space for all 86 precincts has been a challenge, Nilles added that it's not as bad as it could've been.

"Fortunately the Republicans, with an incumbent in place, aren't looking for 86 places as well,” he said.