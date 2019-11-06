County auditor's offices across eastern Iowa count provisional ballots after Tuesday vote

The first wide-scale election day where voters are required to show their IDs at the polls is in the books.

Not everyone did that at yesterday's city and school board elections, and some county auditors say it caused a little confusion.

Acceptable forms of ID include an Iowa driver's license or non-operators ID, a US passport, military or veteran's ID, tribal ID, or an Iowa voter identification card. Poll workers then asked voters to verify their personal information.

In some cases, people could still fill out ballots even if they didn't have those documents using something called a provisional ballot. It allows people to cast votes, but it won't be counted until that person proves his or her identification to the county auditor's office. And they have until the county canvasses the votes by Noon on Tuesday to do so.

The day after the election, auditor's offices across the state are counting just how many of those provisional ballots there are. Offices have until 9 a.m. Thursday to report those numbers. Some counties have already done so.

There are 31 provisional ballots out in Linn County, four in Dubuque County, three in Black Hawk County and six in Johnson County.

Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert said his office is tracking down those people with the provisional ballots. Those who show their IDs later will have their votes counted. Weipert said it won't cause any issues with close races, this year.

“We know what precinct they would have voted in, and we know what races they would affect,” Weipert said. “And that's not going to have any bearing on any of the races as far as flipping a winner to a loser or a loser to a winner.”