'Country House' not running in Preakness due to health concerns, trainer says

The trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Country House tells ABC News the horse will not run in the Preakness Stakes due to health concerns.

Trainer Bill Mott said the horse coughing and his blood profile is not normal.

Country House became the winner of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday after a disqualification. Maximum Security crossed the finished line first, but the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission disqualified him after the horse moved into the path of other horses.

It's a disqualifying move because it's dangerous and can lead to deadly crashes in the middle of a race.

The trainer of Maximum Security is now blaming the infraction on another horse.

"The one horse actually caused the infraction, not our horse. I believe it will eventually show that if the one horse would have finished ahead of our horse, we would have had every right in the world to claim an objection against the one horse," said Gary West, Maximum Security's owner.

On Sunday, the Commission denied the horse team's appeal to their decision. Maximum Security's team claimed there wasn't a lot of evidence.

The team that trained Country House says they never planned on winning this way.

"I mean we're really glad to be in this position of having the winner but on the other hand we've probably had to apologize a little bit for the way we did it, "Bill Mott said. "I mean it's taken a little of the glow off the whole situation a little bit."