Council Bluffs boy to serve as Kid Captain during Hawkeyes' game against Rutgers

A Council Bluffs boy will be the Kid Captain during Saturday's game between the Hawkeyes and Rutgers.

Jackson Tijerina will be the Kid Captain during Saturday's game between the Hawkeyes and Rutgers. (University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital)

When he was five years old, Jackson Tijerina began having intense headaches that would scream in pain at night. A brain scan finally revealed Jackson had pilocytic astrocytoma, a rare, cancerous brain tumor.

According to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, doctors at his local hospital removed 90 percent of the tumor, but scans showed the tumor spread through his brain and to his spine. However, the tumor did not respond.

Jackson's family turned to the pediatric neuro-oncology program University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The team formed a plan, which includes a clinical trial medication.

Now, Jackson hopes to someday become a veterinarian, join the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, or be a kicker for the Iowa Hawkeyes football team.

Jackson was selected as a Kid Captain in July. This marks the 11th season of the Kid Captain program. It started in 2009 as a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients.

Several children from eastern Iowa are included in the Kid Captain program this year.

