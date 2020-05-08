Costco's sales fall as panic buying slows

Costco's April sales fell as consumers eased off panic buying due to the pandemic.

That's the first month Costco's sales have dropped in years.

The company says the numbers were down in April because of stay-at-home orders and social distancing restrictions.

There were also mandatory store closures in some areas. Popular services like food courts and travel bookings were closed. So were the optical, hearing aid and photo departments.

Prior to April, Costco profited from shoppers panic buying in bulk to gear up for the coronavirus pandemic.

Costco's digital sales soared in April, however, rising 87 percent as consumers hunkered down at home.

Analysts say big box retailers like Costco, Walmart and Target will continue to hold on as other retailers struggle.