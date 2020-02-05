Corridor Business Journal and KCRG-TV9 announce partnership

Two of Eastern Iowa’s most recognized news sources have announced a partnership that promises to provide more access to quality local business news.

The KCRG-TV9 and Corridor Business Journal (CBJ) partnership officially began this week, with KCRG providing local news and weather within the CBJ’s digital products. Moving forward, the CBJ will provide expertise and insights to bolster KCRG’s local business reporting, and the two outlets plan to collaborate on on-air reporting, local business events and more.

“KCRG-TV9 is recognized across Eastern Iowa as the premier provider of community and breaking news, investigative journalism and weather, while the CBJ is considered by many in the business community to be the premier source of local business coverage,” said CBJ Publisher and CEO John Lohman. “On that level, it makes sense for our two organizations to partner together, and we look forward to serving the Eastern Iowa community in a more comprehensive form in the months ahead.”

“We recognize that CBJ and KCRG-TV9 have a shared commitment to providing accurate, objective and timely information to the people who depend on us,” noted KCRG-TV9 Vice President and General Manager Thom Pritz. “While we have the ability to cover a wide range of stories that are important to our viewers on any given day, CBJ has the experience in delving into the details and nuances of the stories that have significance in the business community. Not only are we excited about the complementary coverage this partnership will produce, but we think the benefit to Eastern Iowans will be tremendous.”