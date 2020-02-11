Correctional officer assaulted at Iowa Medical Classification Center, officials say

A corrections officer at the Iowa Medical Classification Center sustained injuries in an alleged attack by an inmate, according to officials.

At around 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, an inmate approached the unnamed corrections officer at his post. The inmate allegedly then began striking the officer with a closed fist.

Other officers responded and defused the incident.

The officer who was attacked was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for evaluation of injuries he sustained to his face. The inmate involved did not sustain significant injuries, according to officials.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.