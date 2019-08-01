1 dead, 5 injured after massive explosion in Kentucky

Authorities said a massive explosion has occurred in Lincoln County early Thursday morning.

This photo is taken from Ky. 2141 in Moreland. The explosion shook the viewer's house and people in the area could feel the heat. (Source: Naomi Hayes/WKYT/Gray News)

The Lincoln County Coroner’s Office confirms at least one person is dead. Several structures are on fire in the area of the Indian Camp Trailer Park. Emergency managers say five others are injured, and some are still unaccounted for.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in the Moreland community near Junction City and Hustonville. U.S. 127 was closed in the area as a result, but crews have since partially reopened the road. At its peak, emergency managers estimated the flames to be 300 feet in the air.

Emergency managers say a ruptured gas line was the cause of the explosion. Crews have been able to shut off the gas. People evacuated from the scene, and New Hope Baptist Church was providing shelter to some of those affected. Some have since left the shelter and returned to their homes.

“It was impressive. It’s tragic. We hope it doesn’t get worse,” Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam said.

Emergency managers say the pipeline is the Texas Eastern Transmission, which is owned and operated by Enbridge. The pipeline stretches more than 9,000 miles ranging from the Mexican border in Texas to New York City.

“Enbridge is aware of and is responding to a rupture on the Texas Eastern system in Lincoln County, Kentucky. Our first concern is for those impacted by this event and ensuring the safety of the community. Our teams are coordinating with first responders to secure the site. We have isolated the affected line and are working closely with emergency responders to manage the situation. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” a company spokesperson said.

Viewers in several counties reported seeing the fire, including people in the Lexington metropolitan area.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey says the fire showed up on radar.

