Coronavirus vaccine scam targeting seniors, according to law enforcement

A telephone scam targeting the population most at risk from a serious illness from a coronavirus infection has been reported in parts of Iowa, according to law enforcement officials.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department relayed reports of a scam where a caller claims to an elderly person that their dose of coronavirus vaccine is ready and to send a payment. They said that nearby counties were also reporting the scam, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

There is no vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

If you receive this phone call or anything like it from a person trying to exploit the ongoing pandemic, hang up.