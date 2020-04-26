Coronavirus sweeps through West Liberty firefighter's family

Omar Martinez holds a photo of his father, Jose Gabriel Martinez, as he stands in front of their home, Saturday, April 25, 2020, in West Liberty, Iowa. Martinez's family had been living the American dream after immigrating from Mexico in the 1990s and settling in this small town in eastern Iowa, but their lives fell apart after coronavirus infections spread from his mother to his sister and his father. Now he is planning his father's funeral while hoping his sister recovers in a hospital intensive care unit. He is grateful his mother is better and appreciates the community's support. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa firefighter whose family has been devastated by the coronavirus says he wants people to know how easily the virus can spread.

Twenty-nine-year-old Omar Martinez said Friday that his mother first tested positive for the virus on April 3. Then his 22-year-old sister Evelyn, who is the mother of a toddler, contracted the virus and has been in the hospital since April 10.

On April 15, Omar says his 58-year-old father, Jose Gabriel Martinez, was hospitalized. He died on Tuesday.

The family shares a home in West Liberty, Iowa, where they settled after immigrating from Mexico in the 1990s.

Omar Martinez says, "I don't wish this upon anybody."

 