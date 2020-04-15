Coronavirus relief checks won't have to be repaid, feds say

Videos and reports claiming that you'll have to pay back the relief checks the federal government is sending to millions of Americans are false, federal agencies confirmed to The Associated Press.

FILE- This Feb. 13, 2019, file photo shows multiple forms printed from the Internal Revenue Service web page that are used for 2018 U.S. federal tax returns. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

The misleading reports say the checks, which go up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples, will need to be paid back on next year's taxes. Both the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service say these social media reports are misunderstanding language in the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package that resulted in the one-time payments.

Americans won't be required to pay that money back come next year, the Treasury said. The payments will also not be subject to income tax.