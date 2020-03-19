Coronavirus pandemic leads to surge in gun sales

The coronavirus has people looking for ways to prepare for anything and protect themselves.

Retailers say they're seeing a spike in firearms sales as the coronavirus keeps spreading.

Phones haven't stopped ringing at Tactical Creations in Vinton. Owner Bob Ducharme says his gun sales are up 35% from this time last year. He's lost count of how much ammo he's sold.

It's costing him more to buy ammo to restock his store, which forces him to raise prices.

Ducharme says protection is important.

"Home protection, self-protection, family protection,” he says. “Down in New Orleans after the hurricanes went through there, there wasn't a whole bunch of guns, people were getting robbed and beat up and all kinds of other things.”

Peter Teahen of Teahen Funeral Homes helps people out during emergencies.

He says fear is driving up gun sales.

"What we really need to do is address the fear factor,” said Teahen. “We need to assure people and help them deal with stress. We obviously don't want weapon sales to indicate there is going to be violence with them. We want to calm the community down,”

Ducharme says some of the recent purchases are people buying their first gun. He tells me there's a backlog on background checks for people to get them.