Coronavirus pandemic forces Iowa couple to change wedding plans

Many engaged couples are forced to change their wedding plans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Toni Ruhl and Adrain Duer, of Des Moines, changed their wedding plans out of concern of the coronavirus. (WOI)

That includes Toni Ruhl and Adrain Duer of Des Moines. WOI-TV reports they were set to be married in May, but decided to postpone until August when their venue had an open weekend. They wanted to keep friends and family safe.

The date change is forcing the couple to find new vendors, but they say it's worth it.

They also say if they're forced to postpone again, they may get married at the courthouse.

