Coronavirus pandemic creating challenges for rehab facilities

Some places around Eastern Iowa that help people recover from substance abuse say COVID-19 is creating some challenges for their clients.

Safe Place Foundation is a nonprofit that let’s men in recovery stay and work there as they turn their lives around. Leaders say about 30 people live there. More than half of them have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic forced their companies to make job cuts.

Leaders say they are trying to rally around each other to make sure everybody there is staying positive.

Organizers say many of the clients losing their jobs were working in the food industry. It’s also harder for their clients to get to work or job interviews because buses aren’t running.

Safe Place is being flexible with clients who are out of work and can’t pay rent. Organizers say tough times can sometimes lead to a relapse.

“They’re used to things not going their way, and it can be hard when you’re trying to do the right thing and it still seems like things aren’t going your way,” said Kyle Taylor with Safe Place. “One of the benefits of being here is that they’re not going to be able to isolate as easily and they’re not going through everything alone.”

Leaders say they practice social distancing by making sure everything inside is clean. They also take all of their client’s temperatures before they come in.

Clients are still getting treatments and doing meetings through online chats.

