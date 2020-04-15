Coronavirus outbreak changes how people can recycle

The coronavirus outbreak is changing many communities' ability to recycle products.

A truck navigates through the landfill at the Linn County Solid Waste Agency in Linn County on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

The city of Cedar Rapids is continuing curbside pickup because the trucks are automated and the drivers don’t have to come in contact with the materials entering the trucks. However, many smaller communities are having to do away with the service.

“In our personal life, it's a big change,” Erick Van Kerckhove, mayor of Palo, said. "We’ve trained our family to be good stewards of the land, but now it feels like the earth is attacking us.”

The city of Palo is one of 17 communities that would normally send curbside recycling to the Solid Waste Agency. About half of those communities, including Palo, are now having to put recyclable materials in with their trash.

“Usually our recycling is overflowing, but now it is the opposite,” Van Kerckhove said. “Our trash is overflowing.”

Officials at the Solid Waste Agency said that’s because many smaller communities don’t have automated trucks and the drivers would come in contact with the materials inside the recycle bins.

“We have single-stream recycling that is being put into the cans,” Joe Horany, with the Solid Waste Agency, said. “It is getting put in loose so we have bottles that have been handled by everyone, there are cardboard boxes, paper, and plastic materials, it’s all in there loose so the driver is dumping it into the back of the truck and coming in contact with it.”

Horany said only commercial trucks, which wouldn’t have interaction with employees, are allowed on the property. He said there is an increase in people putting garbage at the curb, but because the facility is closed to the public they aren’t seeing an increase in daily trash. He said people wanting to start spring cleaning projects need to be patient until recycling, and other operations, can be done safely.

“We’re trying to deal with this the best we can,” Horany said. “If we can hold on to those big spring cleaning projects and just keep using curbside service, we’re trying to get people in as soon as it is safe.”

“It’s a habit that’s very difficult to change for us,” said Van Kerckhove.

Horaney said people can pick up free compost at the Mt. Tashmore site as long as they bring a sign saying compost and don’t come in contact with employees.