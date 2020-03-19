Coronavirus boosts sales for video game business

Staff at Video Games Etc! in Coralville report they think the coronavirus has increased sales.

Staff tells us this week alone sales are way up from last week and that they think the increase is because people are looking for entertainment they can enjoy at home while they practice social distancing.

The store has also made changes because of the coronavirus in an effort to keep staff and consumers safe.

“We clean our consoles on a regular basis when they come in like no matter what but we have to do a little bit more than just wipe down the dust now,” said assistant manager, Christian Sitzmore.

The store is also limiting the number of customers to 10 allowed inside the store at any given time.